LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 38-year-old Louisville man who died last week after being hit by a vehicle in Shively has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Robert Patterson died of blunt force injuries at the scene.
According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Allen said the vehicle did not stop and drove away from the scene. Shively Police are investigating but have not released a description of the vehicle.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.