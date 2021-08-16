LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a 52-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl who died after they were shot to death in southwest Jefferson County Sunday night.
The coroner has identified them as Vernon Leslie Lee and Kaylee Lee.
Maj. Micah Scheu of the Louisville Metro Police Department says the fatal shootings occurred on Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, around 5:30 p.m.
Scheu said both victims died at the scene.
"It's a very difficult situation, especially when there's juveniles involved," Scheu said. "A lot of us are parents, I'm a parent. It hits home really hard to see how many juveniles have been injured or killed this year. It's a very tragic thing to see."
There were no suspects as of Sunday evening, but the investigation remains ongoing.
Previous story:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.