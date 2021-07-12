LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found dead in Old Louisville last month has been identified.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the man was found on South Floyd Street, near East Ormsby Avenue, around 8 a.m. on Monday, June 14. He was identified Monday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 40-year-old Antoine Clemmons.
Police believe Clemmons died from "some type of obvious trauma," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said at the time.
At last check, LMPD was investigating the case as a homicide, but a cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the coroner's office.
Investigators have not released any updates in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hot line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
