LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The victim of a fatal shooting last week on West Kentucky Street has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Isaiah Cummings of Louisville died, after being shot on Wednesday, July 22.
Louisville Metro Police were called to West Kentucky Street, near the Spalding University athletic complex just before 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Cummings. He was taken to University Hospital in "critical condition" with a gunshot. He died on Saturday.
It is not known whether LMPD has any suspects in the case. No additional information has been released.
