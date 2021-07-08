LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park has been identified.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the reported shooting around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, July 5, in the 7900 block of Jonquil Drive, near Jessamine Lane.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said police found Eric Greer, 36, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greer allegedly confronted someone on the street who was damaging his car when he was shot, the coroner said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. At last check, there had been no arrests in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
