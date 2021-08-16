LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot and killed in Louisville's Russell neighborhood over the weekend has been identified.
The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday at 26th Street and West Broadway, Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said at the time.
Mitchell said the man, identified Monday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 28-year-old Trenton L. Jones, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.
LMPD's investigation into the shooting is ongoing. As of Monday, no arrests had been made in the case and police had not provided information on a possible suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
