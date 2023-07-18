LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died at the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Monday night has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Benard Cochrum, 24, died at UofL Hospital from a gunshot wound.
Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Monday that police responded to a reported shooting near 26th and West Madison streets around 8:50 p.m.
Once on scene, officers found Cochrum. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but as of Tuesday had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the department's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
