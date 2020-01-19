LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the teen who was found shot to death and severely burned outside a Clifton Heights apartment complex.
Terrace Britt, 18, died from gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, outside of at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Nob Hill Lane, according to a news release. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found Britt also suffering from severe burns at the scene, according to previous reporting.
No arrests have been made in the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
