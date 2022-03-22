LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who was shot and killed near Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday night has been identified.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Paula Rife, 50, died from a gunshot wound.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive around 10 p.m. Friday.
That's where police found Rife dead inside her home with at least one gunshot wound.
Later that evening, police arrested Samuel Bradford for allegedly killing Rife.
According to an arrest report, Bradford and Rife were married.
On Monday, Bradford pleaded not guilty to the murder and his bail has been set at $1 million.
Related Stories:
- Police arrest Louisville man for allegedly killing wife near Pleasure Ridge Park
- LMPD investigating after woman shot and killed near Pleasure Ridge Park
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.