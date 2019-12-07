LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified the woman who was shot and killed Friday evening in Old Louisville.
Kayla Hunter-Purcell, 21, died of a gunshot wound just before 8 p.m. Friday at University Hospital after being involved in a shooting in the 100 block of East Caldwell Street, near South First Street. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the reported shooting around 7 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the shooting happened after Hunter-Purcell had an altercation of some sort with another female, who reportedly fled the scene.
There are no suspects at this time, police said Friday evening. If you have any information related to the shooting, call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD.
