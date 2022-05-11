LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky coroner pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge after allegedly plotting to take weapons and ammunition from Kentucky State Police over a four-year period.
Scott County Coroner John Goble submitted a letter of retirement on Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. A second count was dropped.
Goble used a walker to leave court. He told a judge that pleading guilty was the "right thing to do."
"No. No, I mean that pretty much says it," Goble said when asked if he had anything he'd like to say to the people of Scott County.
His attorney, Fred Peters, said he wouldn't have had a very good chance if his case went to trial.
"Preparing for trial, for state and federal court, we determined that Mr. Goble's chance at trial were not very good," Peters said. "There was a lot of evidence against him and he really didn't have any choice (but) to plead guilty."
According to his plea agreement, Goble had an agreement with a man named Mike Crawford from 2014 to 2018 to store ammunition belonging to KSP in the basement of his office, Lex 18 News reported.
The Eastern District of Kentucky said ammunition was misappropriated by KSP's armorer, Mitch Harris, and then given to Goble and Crawford. Officials said the ammunition had a value of about $40,000.
Goble is expected to be sentenced on Aug. 12. He faces up to five years in prison with the possibility of supervised release, as well as a maximum fine of $250,000.
Two candidates are running for Goble's old job. Whoever wins the primary on May 17 could serve as the interim coroner for Scott County.
