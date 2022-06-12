LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found stabbed to death inside a home in Portland, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a person down inside a home in the 2500 block of Pirtle Street, near West Market Street, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police released Saturday, officers suspected foul play and launched a homicide investigation.
Sunday morning, the coroner identified the woman killed as 38-year-old Kennetta Taylor.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the death.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
