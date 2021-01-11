LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified two men who were shot and killed in separate shootings in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood last week.
The two fatal shootings happened last Thursday around 5:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, near West Market Street, and in the 3200 block of Larkwood Avenue, not far from Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley said in a statement.
Officers with LMPD's Second Division responding to the scene on Cecil Avenue found a man, identified Monday as 46-year-old Duan Calloway by the coroner's office, who had been shot. Calloway was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, Bradley said.
Second Division officers also responded to the shooting on Larkwood Avenue, where they found a man, identified Monday as 20-year-old Shyron Jackson, "suffering from a fatal gunshot wound," Bradley said. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.
At last check, police did not know whether or not the shootings were connected. Police have not said if investigators have any suspects in either shooting.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Related Stories:
- LMPD: 2 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings reported within 15 minutes Thursday in Shawnee neighborhood
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.