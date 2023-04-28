LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after he was stabbed Friday morning on West Market Street, according to Louisville Metro Police.
It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Market and South 26th streets, according to an email from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Saturday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Nathanial Webster. The coroner said he died from multiple stab wounds.
Smiley said police were called Friday morning after someone reported a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found Webster suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Police later said that the Webster died at the hospital.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., police said they arrested 36-year-old Tyrone Eugene in connection to the homicide. He has been initially charged with murder.
According to court documents, surveillance video showed Eugene stabbing the victim multiple times. He then admitted to police that he did stab the victim.
