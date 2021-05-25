LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 20-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood early Monday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Surrender Montgomery, of Louisville.
A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 5000 block of Yew Lane around 1:45 a.m. Monday. Yew Lane is located between Newburg Road and Poplar Level Road near East Indian Trail.
Police said the victim, later identified as Montgomery, was found shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
LMPD says it has no suspects. If you have any information, call 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous.
