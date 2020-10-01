LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An autopsy has determined that a man who was found dead in the back seat of a car Sunday in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood was shot multiple times.
First Division officers with Louisville Metro Police found the man inside a car on Quincy Street, according to a statement Thursday from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Authorities determined that the man was dead at the scene, but Smiley said "there were no obvious signs of trauma."
The Jefferson County Coroner's officer later identified the man as Brian Clancy, 25, and his cause of death as "gunshot wounds." Clancy was pronounced dead at 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 27, according to the coroner's office.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling an ongoing investigation into Clancy's death, according to Smiley.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.