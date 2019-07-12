(FOX NEWS) -- A corrections officer in Colorado has been fired after authorities say he brought a burrito full of drugs into a state prison facility.
According to a Fox News report by Nicole Darrah, 27-year-old Trevor Martineau was arrested on July 2 at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility in in Buena Vista. The arrest was the result of a multi-agency investigation, the Department of Corrections told Fox News on Wednesday.
In late May, an inmate told investigators that an employee was smuggling illegal drugs into the facility, according to a report by KDVR.
When confronted, Martineau allegedly told officials the he had drugs in his lunch bag.
When they examined his lunch bag, authorities say they found a burrito -- not full of rice or beans -- but stuffed with drugs. Officials say they saw a plastic bag sticking out of the end, and when they opened the burrito, they found, "roughly 91 grams of meth, 26 grams of heroin and 46 strips of suboxone" in addition to "10 strips of buprenorphine naloxone, marijuana and six small thumb drives."
Martineau allegedly admitted that he was paid $1,000 to pick up the drugs. Authorities say they found $960 of that at his house.
"I recently hired a new Inspector General, and I have tasked her and her team with the responsibility to aggressively pursue all criminal matters that occur inside the prison system, no matter the source," said Dean Williams, the executive director of the Department of Corrections, in a statement. "Our IG's Office helps us ensure our internal house is in order, and that our facilities are kept safe by rooting out any alleged illegal activity. I am very proud of the work our staff did to bring this case forward."
Martineau is charged with first-degree introduction of contraband and three charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with one count each of unlawful distribution of meth, heroin and Suboxone.
