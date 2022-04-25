LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man and his girlfriend are in custody after another man was shot in the head during a drug deal in Bullitt County.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Brandon Ritchie was arrested just before 9 p.m. Sunday. His girlfriend, 18-year-old Emma Atwell, was arrested Monday afternoon.
Officers with the Hillview Police Department were called to Old Preston Highway North, near the intersection with Preston Highway and Hillview Boulevard, around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday after someone reported a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. That man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for emergency surgery. His current condition is not known.
Police said their investigation identified Ritchie as the suspect, and officers caught up with him in Bardstown, Kentucky, and brought him back.
He allegedly told officers that the shooting was part of a drug deal gone bad. Police said he admitted that he went to the scene to sell five Percocet pills to the victim but that while the victim was at the window of his car, he tried to take the pills without paying for them. Ritchie said a struggle ensued, in which the victim tried to grab his phone and hit him several times in the face.
At that point, Ritchie said he grabbed a firearm from the lap of his girlfriend, Atwell, who was sitting in the passenger seat. He then shot at the victim four times, hitting him in both legs and the head, according to authorities.
Police said one of the rounds hit a neighbor's house and another went through a shed and garage.
Ritchie is charged with three counts of first-degree Assault, four counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Opiates).
A warrant was issued for Atwell's arrest on Monday afternoon and she was taken into custody a short time later.
Atwell is charged with three counts of complicity to first-degree Assault and four counts of complicity first-degree Wanton Endangerment.
They are both being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
