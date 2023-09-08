LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was shot early Thursday morning while conducting a traffic stop in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Dominique Thompson, 27, and Jemond Groves, 22, were both arrested Thursday morning after a police standoff at a home at the corner of West Kentucky Street and South 40th Street.
Neither man is charged with actually shooting the officer.
During a news briefing Thursday morning, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the incident started when an officer was conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. Another supporting officer also responded to the scene.
While conducting the stop, "shots were fired from a nearby home." Gwinn-Villaroel said the officer conducting the stop was shot in the torso area and taken to UofL Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. As of 4:44 p.m. on Thursday, LMPD said his condition remained the same.
After the shooting, police were involved in a standoff at the house that lasted several hours.
According to court documents, police eventually executed a search warrant at the home. Police allegedly found suspected heroin, crystal methamphetamine, a white powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl or cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax and assorted drug paraphernalia. Additionally, police said they found nine firearms, including four handguns and five rifles -- two of which were stolen.
As the LMPD SWAT team was on the scene attempting to get the people inside to surrender, Thompson allegedly came out of the house several times. But instead of coming out with his hands up and surrendering peacefully, he grabbed several items from the porch and took them inside, "tampering with an active crime scene," according to police.
He was eventually arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, receipt of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence.
Police also arrested Groves. According to court documents, people inside a nearby home told officers that Groves was hiding under a vehicle in their back yard. Police said that in order to get into the back yard, Groves had to jump a fence, and residents told investigators he did not have permission to be there.
Officers located Groves and placed him under arrest. They allegedly found a stolen handgun in the brush near where he was hiding.
Groves was charged with receipt of stolen property (firearm), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Both men are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. Again, neither man is charged with shooting the officer.
Gwinn-Villaroel did not immediately identify the injured officer but said he has been with LMPD for less than two years.
"We are thankful that he has survived his injuries, and for the medical staff of University of Louisville Hospital," she said. "The officer has been with LMPD for a year-and-a-half, and we are praying for his speedy recovery."
The chief said body camera video will be made available within 10 business days.
The department is asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to call the Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here. All tips are anonymous.
"No piece of information is insignificant," LMPD said, adding that it expects to release more information Friday.
