LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A woman is dead and two others are hurt after a crash on New Cut Road.
LMPD Spokesperson Beth Ruoff says 3rd Division officers responded to a serious injury crash at New Cut and Kenwood Roads around 10:30 p.m,. Tuesday.
The involved vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on New Cut Road in the left lanes. Witnesses say one of the vehicles lost control and hit the center raised median. It then slid across the median and into the left lane of the northbound traffic, hitting another vehicle.
A woman in the vehicle that was hit was killed. The woman driving the car and a male passenger were both taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive.
We don't know the condition of the driver who caused the crash. Police believe alcohol is a contributing factor. LMPD has not announced any arrests.
This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.
