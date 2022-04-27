LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crime wave in rural Hardin County has police on alert.
The Vine Grove Police Department said it has taken multiple reports of items being stolen from vehicles in the Vineland Subdivision. At least one vehicle was stolen, and they said some garages were entered mainly because doors were left open.
Twenty cars were broken into, according to Police Chief Kenny Mattingly.
"This normally doesn't happen here," he said. "We're a close-knit community — a small town — and everybody pretty much knows everybody."
Surveillance video from residents in the neighborhood shows the hooded suspects opening unlocked cars and bypassing those vehicles which were locked.
"We do have video of them going to locked vehicles and trying the doors, and then they bypass those cars," Mattingly said.
Police said locking cars won't always keep criminals away, but it can make their work more difficult. They also suggest leaving lights on in the area.
A man named John, who wanted to keep his last name private, lives in the neighborhood and said he knows several people nearby who had their vehicles broken into.
"Living in a safe neighborhood that you think is safe, that does happen," he said. "Unfortunately, in this day and age, no neighborhood is safe."
Vine Grove Police also said residents should let them know if there has been a break-in, even if nothing was stolen. They are trying to get an idea of what's happening and where.
Both police and residents are warning thieves about coming to Vine Grove.
"You will be caught and you will be apprehended either by the police or by somebody in the neighborhood," John said.
Investigators are also welcoming any surveillance video that might show possible suspects.
