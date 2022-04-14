LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customs and Border Protection Officers say they seized 3,229 watches in shipments at UPS Worldport from October to March.
The fake designer goods had trademarked logos including Rolex, Audemar Piguet, Cartier, Gucci, and Richard Mille. The retail value of the genuine merchandise is estimated at over $8.1 million, but officials said in a news release that the watches they seized are "cheap, gaudy, and worthless."
Over 90 percent of all counterfeit seizures occur as a result of international online shipments. Consumers often believe they are buying a genuine product, but soon realize the item is substandard and potentially dangerous.
CBP officials are reminding people shopping online to use reputable outlets.
