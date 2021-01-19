LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials stopped shipments of fake Cartier bracelets in Louisville and Cincinnati on Jan. 14, according to a news release from the government agency.
Arriving from Hong Kong, CBP officers stopped shipments of more than 800 counterfeit designer bracelets that would have totaled $8.72 million if the items were real.
Officers in Louisville were inspecting parcels, finding 401 Cartier rings and bracelets. The pieces of jewelry, headed to West Palm Beach, Florida, were determined counterfeit by an import specialist.
“Driven by the rise in E-commerce, the market for counterfeit goods in the United States has shifted in recent years from one in which consumers often knowingly purchased counterfeits to one in which counterfeiters try to deceive consumers into buying goods they believe are authentic,” said Thomas Mahn, port director of Louisville. "Consumers are unaware that they’re buying a dangerous product as the counterfeit is just that good.”
The counterfeit items in Louisville totaled $4.55 million while Cincinnati's seizures were estimated to $4.17 million, based on MSRP value.
Officials in Cincinnati recovered 404 bracelets that were also headed to West Palm Beach.
"This is a significant seizure for CBP, but unfortunately, CBP officers see counterfeit shipments like this every day," said Richard Gillespie, port director of Cincinnati. "I'm extremely proud of these officers determination in stopping illicit shipments and our commitment to protecting the American economy."
Last July, CBP officers in Louisville said they intercepted a shipment containing the dangerous narcotic, Acrylfentanyl.
CBP has authority to detain, seize, forfeit and destroy merchandise seeking entry into the United States if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or the U.S. Copyright Office.
In 2020, CBP seized an estimated value of $1.3 billion in goods.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.