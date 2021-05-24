LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What do 44 pounds of cocaine, enough carfentanyl "to kill the total population of Louisville 60 times," $722,750 worth of counterfeit AirPods and more than 1,000 pounds of duck tongue have in common?
They were all confiscated at Louisville's UPS Worldport in the past week, according U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Between May 15-22, CBP said officers in Louisville seized "a plethora" of illegal and unauthorized packages arriving from around the world. According to a news release, that includes 90 counterfeit driver licenses, $675,200 worth of counterfeit designer watches and the aforementioned AirPods, an item CBP said "has seen a spike in seizures."
"Most of these items were coming from Asia and heading to various cities throughout the nation," authorities said in the news release.
The cocaine seized at WorldPort would have had a street value of more than $1 million, according to CBP. "The most dangerous seizure" over the past week, 2½ pounds of carfentanyl "contained 60 million fatal doses."
Authorities also confiscated more than 11 pounds of cathinone designer drugs and almost 30 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids.
Now, about those duck tongues. The CBP said it destroyed seven shipments of duck tongues from Asia, totaling 1,300 pounds, "by steam sterilization because of possible Newcastle Disease and Avian Influenza."
"All of these seizures were just in one week, and not all of our seizures were included in this list," said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville, in the news release. "Our officers are on point every night ensuring what is being shipped into the U.S. or to a foreign port is legal, approved and does not violate the safety of our community and others."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.