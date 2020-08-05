LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customs officials in Louisville seized counterfeit Louis Vuitton belts valued at more than $450,000.
Customs and Border Protection officers seized the shipment of 216 belts on July 29 as it was on its way from Hong Kong to Atlanta.
“CBP Officers in Louisville are committed to protecting the American consumer, the economy, and the facilitation (of) legitimate business,” Chief Customs and Border Protection Officer Brian Lick said in a news release.
The agency said that counterfeit merchandise can cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and threaten the health and safety of the American people, as counterfeiting often is linked to crimes including “terrorism funding, human trafficking and child labor.”
In the most recent fiscal year, CBP officers seized nearly 28,000 shipments of counterfeit goods. If those items had been genuine, they would have been worth more than $1.5 billion, the agency said.
