LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials say they seized a shipment coming through Louisville with enough fentanyl pills to kill more than 50,000 people.
According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment was coming through UPS Worldport at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport Thursday morning. The shipment originated in India and was bound for a home in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
The packaging described the contents as medicine, but when inspected, the five pill bottles inside tested positive for "fentanyl properties," according to federal officials. They say the pills had a street value of at least $15,000.
"This narcotic is not only dangerous to the user, but also very dangerous to our officers," said La Fonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for U.S Customs and Border Protection's Chicago field office. "Our officers take every precaution with every shipment they inspect, and we are very relieved no one was seriously injured during this seizure."
"Even though this shipment may seem like a very small amount, remember, two milligrams of this stuff is lethal," said Thomas Mahn, port director in Louisville. "This seizure showcases the excellent work our officers do every day. This is a dangerous opioid, and our officers were able to prevent this deadly drug from reaching its destination."
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.