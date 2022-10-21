LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is in Bardstown for a fifth day of an ongoing search related to the case of Crystal Rogers, a mother of five who vanished seven years ago.
As the search entered its fifth day Friday, the FBI has not commented about what they've found -- in fact, investigators won't say if they found anything at all, or how much longer agents will be there.
Previously, a spokesperson said agents could wrap things up Wednesday, depending on how the search panned out. But Thursday brought the fourth day of searching, and the search continued Friday.
At different times throughout the week the FBI has briefly allowed our crews to get a closer view of what's going on.
The search is at a farm owned by the family of Brooks Houck, and has been searched several times in the past, most recently in 2020. Houck was named a suspect just months after Crystal Rogers went missing in 2015 but has never been charged.
Although investigators won't say what led them to search the Houck farm again, a retired FBI agent told WDRB News there must be a new lead or clues to prompt the extensive search.
In an interview on Monday, Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard, said she is praying for answers.
