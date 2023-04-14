LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a dead body was found in the Ohio River on Friday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said shortly before 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a body found in the Ohio River near the LG&E Mill Creek power plant.
LMPD's River Unit is currently working to recover the body.
An autopsy is underway to determine a cause of death and the person's identity. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
It's the second body pulled from the Ohio River in one day. Friday afternoon, a body was pulled from the Ohio River near the Belle of Louisville.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673), or submit tips online by clicking here.
