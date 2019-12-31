LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in two Kentucky counties have recovered stolen property worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Among the items recovered were a tractor, a Ford F-250 pickup truck, and a utility vehicle stolen from Carroll County and Gallatin County.
In all, officials say they were able to recover property valued at $60,000. Police say one person has been arrested and remains is custody in the Switzerland County Jail.
More arrests are expected.
