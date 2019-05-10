FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cold case investigation has linked a Louisville man to a rape case from 19 years ago.
Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the indictment of Jason Todd Langston for a rape that happened in 2000. The 46-year-old is already behind bars in McCracken County after being indicted last year on a cold case rape from 2006. He is now facing four additional counts, including first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, kidnapping and second-degree persistent felon.
It's the second cold case that Beshear's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Cold Case Unit has pinned to Langston. Beshear's office indicted him in August 2018 for the sexual assault of a minor in Paducah, Ky. Langston is also a registered sex offender after a 2006 conviction in McCracken County of sexual abuse.
Langston is scheduled to be in court June 5, and his trial in the first case is scheduled for Sept. 16.
