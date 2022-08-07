LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double-shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood sent a man and woman to the hospital.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said Second Division officers were called to a report of a shooting about noon Sunday near 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Investigators determined that the couple was shot about a block away from where they were found.
Police said both were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
