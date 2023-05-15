LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant in downtown Louisville is back open after a shooting outside left one person dead and several others hurt.
On Monday morning, customers were again picking up pizzas at Sicilian Pastas and Pizza on 4th Street, just two doors down from Louisville Palace Theatre.
Five people were shot there on Saturday. One of them, 22-year-old Demontae Marshall, died at the hospital.
Officers said a group of people started fighting inside the restaurant, and the fight eventually spilled outside. That's when several people started shooting.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said he's horrified by the incident.
"People are resolving disputes with guns instead of words, instead of discussion," he said. "So we, as a community, need to focus on helping other people better resolve disputes without pulling out weapons."
The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Officers haven't said if anyone has been arrested.
