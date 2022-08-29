Thomas Phillips was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, by the La Grange Police Department. At the time of this writing, he faces charges of Fleeing or Evading Police (on vehicle and on foot), Wanton Endangerment, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Failure to Render Aid or Assistance at an Accident Involving Death or Serious Physical Injury, second-degree Assault, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator's License, Reckless Driving and Operating a Passenger Vehicle with no Brake Lights. (Image source: Oldham County Detention Center)