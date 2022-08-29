LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange man is accused of leading police on a vehicle chase and leaving one woman seriously injured, all while high on drugs.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Thomas Phillips was arrested by La Grange police just after 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police said they saw Phillips driving a silver sedan with a broken tail light southbound on 1st Avenue in La Grange on Sunday. When they tried to stop him, he at first slowed down then abruptly sped off on Crystal Drive, near the Taco Bell, according to court documents.
Phillips allegedly swerved around other vehicles, speeding up in opposing lanes and forcing other vehicles off the road. Police said he blew through a stop sign, pulled through the back parking lot of Planet Fitness and crashed on nearby Yager Avenue, causing "a large amount" of dust and smoke.
He then pulled back onto the road, heading northbound on 6th Avenue, according to police, waving into the lane for opposing traffic at a high rate of speed.
When he reached the intersection of 6th Avenue and West Jefferson Street, he allegedly blew through a stop sign. That's when, police said, he crashed into a vehicle driving westbound on West Jefferson Street, causing Phillips to spin out and completely immobilizing the other vehicle.
Police said Phillips climbed out the window of his vehicle and tried to take off running but was quickly caught by police.
A woman in the passenger seat of the other vehicle was "breathing in an aggressive manner" but unconscious. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Her current condition is not known.
Phillips allegedly confessed to taking "ice" (a common reference to methamphetamine) and smoking marijuana earlier in the day. Police said his pupils were constricted and his speech was slurred and mumbled.
Phillips was arrested and charged with Fleeing or Evading Police (on vehicle and on foot), Wanton Endangerment, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Failure to Render Aid or Assistance at an Accident Involving Death or Serious Physical Injury, second-degree Assault, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator's License, Reckless Driving and Operating a Passenger Vehicle with no Brake Lights.
He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
