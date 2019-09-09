LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A truck driver was arrested after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Seymour, Indiana, early Monday. 

It happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. near the 52 mile marker in Jackson County. The interstate was shut down for several hours while crews offloaded the trailer so it could be turned upright. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted updates from the scene. 

Wheeles tweeted that the driver was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated.

The driver's name was not immediately available. 

No injuries were reported. 

