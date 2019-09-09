LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A truck driver was arrested after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Seymour, Indiana, early Monday.
It happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. near the 52 mile marker in Jackson County. The interstate was shut down for several hours while crews offloaded the trailer so it could be turned upright. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted updates from the scene.
The overturned semi is located on I-65 NB near 52 mm in Jackson County. I-65 NB is closed at exit 50. It is open from exit 55 to the north. The NB stretch between US 50 and SR 11 will remain closed for at least two more hours. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/yqtcnibej7— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) September 9, 2019
Wheeles tweeted that the driver was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated.
I-65 NB is currently closed at 50 mm due to an overturned semi near 55 mm. Traffic is being diverted onto US 50 at Seymour to US 31. Driver of the semi was arrested for operating while intoxicated.I-65 NB may remain closed for two more hours. pic.twitter.com/voa0uqMv5F— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) September 9, 2019
The driver's name was not immediately available.
No injuries were reported.
