LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of being drunk when he crashed into a Penn Station restaurant in Louisville Thursday night appeared before a judge Friday morning, where his bond was set at $10,000.
Ryan Thompson, 58, of West Point, Kentucky, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Thompson was driving a grey Chevy Silverado northbound in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway, near Bethany Lane, at about 6:40 p.m. That's in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood.
Police say Thompson sideswiped a vehicle that was traveling in the same direction. A victim who was in that vehicle then followed Thompson and watched him turn into a parking lot, drive through a ditch and crash into the Penn Station restaurant at 10800 Dixie Highway, according to court documents.
Police say his vehicle came to rest "right against the grill where employees make the food."
Four employees and two customers were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, police say. One employee was injured when shards of glass became embedded in her leg. She was treated on the scene.
Police say Thompson smelled of alcohol. He was treated on the scene, but refused transport by EMS.
Court documents say he had a blood-alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit.
In court Friday morning, Jefferson District Judge Anne Delahanty cited Thompson's lack of any criminal history, except for a domestic incident in 2012 and a previous DUI in 1990. She set his bond at $10,000. If he makes bond, he will have to remain on house arrest.
He's also barred from having any contact with any of the victims at the business there.
Employees declined to comment for this story, citing corporate policies that forbid them to do so.
Previous story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.