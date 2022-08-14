LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man was shot early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood.
LMPD said 1st Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened on 22nd Street at Lytle Street.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers found a man who was shot when they arrived.
The man was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD 1st Division is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD.
