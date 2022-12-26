LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in Shively Monday night.
Officers responded to a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, near Crums Lane, around 8:16 p.m., according to a news release from the Shively Police Department. That's where officers found a woman in her 70s who had been stabbed.
She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to the release.
Police say the incident occurred between people who knew each other, and that all involved individuals have been accounted for so there is no danger to the public.
