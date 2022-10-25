LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown chiropractor accused of raping and sexually abusing a teenager at his office was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday.
The teen told police that while she was lying face-down on a table, Matthew Colasanti fondled and raped her.
He was arrested back in December 2020.
Colasanti is also accused of sexually abusing another teen at his office. He's pleaded guilty in that case, and will be sentenced in November.
