LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man was arrested after police said he fired shots at officers and a civilian before shooting down a police drone.
According to court documents, 51-year-old Jonathan Harville was arrested by deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office over the weekend.
Deputies were dispatched to Sissy Court in Elizabethtown around 9:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a domestic violence incident. Police said the victim was a woman with minor injuries who was hiding in the basement from Harville, her husband, who had a gun.
According to court documents, Harville began shooting at sheriff's deputies after they arrived. He also allegedly shot at a citizen who was in a vehicle nearby.
At that point, deputies sent a drone into the area to track Harville's movements, but he, "shot the drone out of the air, impacting it several times and rendering it useless."
Authorities said he also shot a civilian's truck authorities were hiding behind.
Deputies were eventually able to apprehend Harville. He is charged with attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.
He's currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
