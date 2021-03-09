LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man who in January pleaded guilty to killing a 4-month old boy in 2018 has been sentenced.
At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, a judge ordered 26-year-old Jahi Cinque Hall to serve 35 years in prison. Hall will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 20 years under the terms of a plea agreement reached with the Hardin County Commonwealth's Attorney Office.
Hall was arrested in December 2018 after he called Elizabethtown Police to a home on Nevis Drive where he was babysitting Brody Taylor. Taylor was unresponsive when police arrived. He died two hours later at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
John Thomas, a spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Police Department, said Brody suffered "multiple horrific internal injuries" and said it's "one of the worst cases we’ve seen."
The coroner's report cited multiple injuries including findings "consistent with asphyxia via smothering with contusions and abrasions of the face, neck, and chest, a closed head injury with scalp contusions, skull fractures, anal laceration, abrasions and contusions with blood, multiple rib fractures, and pulmonary edema."
