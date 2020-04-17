LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two brothers living in Kentucky were arrested Friday in connection with a 2019 homicide that occurred in Iowa, according to the Elizabethtown Police Department.
A spokesman with EPD said police were contacted by the Radcliff Police Department on Friday, April 17, to serve a felony warrant for Milton Mcabee, 19, and Elijah Mcabee, 18, who were wanted in connection with the murder.
Milton Mcabee was taken into custody at a home on Clear Ridge Lane in Radcliff, Kentucky. Elijah Mcabee was taken into custody at a home on Village Drive in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
EPD said both arrests were made without incident, and the brothers were booked into the Hardin County Detention Center.
No additional details about the 2019 murder were provided in the news release.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.