LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown woman took a plea deal in the murder of her own mother.
Krystal Erbelding pleaded guilty to buying the gun that was used in the deadly shooting of her mom, Kathy, in 2020.
Jacob Lugmayer, who was also facing murder charges, pleaded guilty in November.
Lugmayer said he was the only person there when the trigger was pulled in April 2020.
Krystal Erbelding also admitted to taking $400 out of her mom's bank account after the fatal shooting.
She faces up to 22 years in prison at her sentencing Friday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.