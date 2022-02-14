LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown woman convicted of two counts of intentional murder was denied parole on Monday.
Kimberly Harris, who is being housed at Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women (KWIC) in Shelby County, was sentenced to life with parole after 25 years in 2001 after she killed two nursing home workers.
Lisa Lamb, deputy commissioner of community services and local facilities, told WDRB the full parole board ordered Harris, 48, to serve out her sentence. Harris will spend the remainder of her life in prison.
Harris, who was 23 years old at the time, shot and killed two nursing home administrators at Jefferson Place on Herr Lane as they left work in 1997. The two women who died were the nursing home's acting administrator and executive director.
About 30 minutes after the shootings, police stopped a car driven by Harris, who had been fired by the nursing home. A handgun was found in her car, police said.
