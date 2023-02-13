LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A probable cause affidavit claims an Indiana day care director gave unauthorized sleep medications to children as young as one, reported by FOX59.
Children were allegedly given sleep medications at Kidz Life Childcare Ministry at New Life Church in Indianapolis. Several parents told police they noticed behavior and physical changes in their children.
"It's pretty bad," said Paul Caudill, a parent. "It's pretty staggering how many of these children were subjected to this same as mine."
Parents noticed their children having random outbursts and not eating.
A report said on Jan. 31 the pastor called police after a staff member told him executive director Tonya Voris was giving kids melatonin. Voris, 52, was fired in late January and now faces a felony charge of neglect of a dependent and a misdemeanor charge of reckless supervision.
The pastor then called parents in one-by-one.
"I explained to him, I was like, 'so you mean that somebody has been drugging my daughter," Caudill said. "There was a lot of anger that came in towards the end of it, but I was in a church with a pastor."
The church is cooperating with the investigation.
