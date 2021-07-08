LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An expired registration tag leads to a Louisville man's arrest on drug and gun charges in southern Indiana.
An Indiana State Police trooper spotted a white Nissan Sentra on U.S. 150 that had expired Kentucky tags. That trooper initiated a traffic stop of 34-year-old Daniel Sikes just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
The trooper smelled marijuana and discovered an outstanding warrant for Sikes in Floyd County for driving while suspended. Police say a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded gun and suspected heroin.
Sikes faces several charges, including possession of a gun by a violent felon, possession of a narcotic. He was also charged with not having a license or a permit to carry a gun.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.