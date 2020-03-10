LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an auto parts store in Leitchfield, Kentucky, was being used to hide meth, marijuana and guns.
Roney Loflin, 54, and Carissa Hafford, 21, were both arrested Monday after police searched Loflin's Auto Parts and Repair Center in Leitchfield.
Both are charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Loflin also faces several more charges, including possession of meth and a controlled substance.
Another search was done at another property in Leitchfield, and police say more charges could be coming.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.