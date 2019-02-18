LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An anonymous tip led police in Scott County, Indiana to a stash of drugs Sunday evening.
Acting on the tip, Indiana State Police visited a home on Rural Street in Austin, Indiana. Consent was given to search the home, and that's when police found 18 grams of meth, along with marijuana, syringes, and other paraphernalia.
Three people were arrested.
Forty-year-old Austin resident Gilbert Sizemore faces a long list of charges, including dealing meth, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance.
Charly Young, 22, and Elizabeth Hardcastle, 26, each face charges of possession meth and maintaining a common nuisance.
