Michael Bowling and Christopher Dubois (source: Jackson County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men after a search of a southern Indiana hotel.

Michael Bowling and Christopher Dubois are facing drug charges.

Indiana State Police searched the Allstate Inn in Seymour late Wednesday night after receiving a tip about possible drug activity in a room.

ISP says Bowling made a run for it and tried to destroy a bag of meth.

He was caught nearby.

Dubois was arrested after officers found him in the hotel room.

