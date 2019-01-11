LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men after a search of a southern Indiana hotel.
Michael Bowling and Christopher Dubois are facing drug charges.
Indiana State Police searched the Allstate Inn in Seymour late Wednesday night after receiving a tip about possible drug activity in a room.
ISP says Bowling made a run for it and tried to destroy a bag of meth.
He was caught nearby.
Dubois was arrested after officers found him in the hotel room.
