LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for help finding a man accused of wire fraud.
The agency said a grand jury indicted Jemal Bell and James Stewart Jr. in July.
While Stewart was arrested shortly after the indictment, Bell remains on the run.
The FBI said both men took part in a scheme to falsely get a line of credit from a Louisville-based business.
They then used that line of credit to buy more than a million dollars of high-end goods with no intention of paying for them, according to the agency.
The FBI said Bell has connections in New York City, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI.
