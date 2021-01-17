LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- FBI investigators allege a Kentucky man was using a flagpole to break through a door leading into a hallway that connects to the House of Representatives chambers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Chad Barrett Jones, 42, of Mount Washington, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday in Louisville, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday against Jones in federal court. Jones faces the following charges:
- Assault on a federal officer
- Certain acts during a civil disorder
- Destruction of government property over $1,000
- Obstruction of justice
- Unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
A tip on Jan. 8 led special agents with the FBI to identify Jones as a man in a video recorded inside the Capitol during the riot, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday against Jones in federal court.
The tipster told investigators that the man was "'a family member' whom he had talked to the night of the incident," the complaint says.
Investigators said Jones was wearing a red hooded jacket and gray skullcap and was among an "aggressive crowd trying to breach a barricaded door to the Speaker’s Lobby, a hallway that connects to the House of Representatives chambers."
"Someone can be heard shouting "F*** the blue" multiple times," investigators wrote in the complaint. "Another voice is heard telling the officers that the crowd is going to push its way to where they were and that the officers should leave because he saw people getting hurt outside and he did not want to see the officers get hurt. The three officers then appear to move to the adjacent wall as colleagues in tactical gear arrived behind the rioters."
Video of Capitol Police fatally shooting a woman obtained by WDRB News on Jan. 9 appears to show some of the incident detailed in the complaint against Jones. WDRB News obtained the video of the fatal shooting from Bill Keen, a Louisville man who told Reporter Chad Mills he went to Washington to document the events of Jan. 6 and joined the mob of President Donald Trump supporters in entering the Capitol.
Investigators allege the video they reviewed shows Jones using the wooden pole of a "rolled-up (President Donald) Trump" flag to strike the door's glass panels "at least 10 times" with force before attempting to open the door with his left hand.
"Chants can be heard of 'Break it down!' and 'Let’s f****** go!'" investigators wrote in the complaint. The Superintendent of the Capitol estimated it will cost more than $1,000 to repair the damaged glass, according to the news release from the Department of Justice.
In the complaint against Jones, investigators say a Capitol Police officer can be seen in the video "facing the door with a gun raised." When the woman is shot while attempting to climb though through a broken window pane, investigators allege "the man in the red hooded jacket and gray skullcap is still next to the door holding the pole."
According to a tweet from FBI Louisville, Jones remains in custody and will have his first court appearance on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
In addition to the fatal shooting inside the Capitol, three others died from medical emergencies during the long protest on and around the Capitol grounds. A Capitol Police officer died Jan. 7 from injuries stemming from the riot.
Both houses of Congress were in the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over Trump when the mob stormed the Capitol. The U.S. House on Wednesday voted to impeach Trump for a second time, charging him with "incitement of insurrection."
Along with Jones, FBI Louisville made another riot-related arrested on Saturday: Damon Beckley, a man from Louisville who told WDRB News he entered the U.S. Capitol during the riot.
Another Kentucky man who was allegedly among the mob of rioters, Robert Bauer, told FBI investigators that a police officer inside the Capitol shook his hand and said, "It’s your house now," according to a criminal complaint filed against him Thursday, Jan. 14, in federal court.
This story may be updated.
